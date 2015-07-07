 Top
    Baku to host Parade of Baku 2015 Azerbaijani athletes and volunteers

    The parade will start from Hand Games Palace and finish near Clock Tower in the Seaside National Park

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/A special event will be held that is dedicated to Baku 2015 the First European Games volunteers and Azerbaijan's national team athletes. Report informs, the event will take place on July 12 at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Baku 2015 European Games Operating Committee (BEGOC).

    The event that will be held under the slogans of "We have written the history! We have been written in the history!", will consist of two parts. In the first part of the event, "Baku 2015" parade will take place with the participation of the national team athletes and the Games volunteers. The parade will start at 20: 00 p.m. from Hand Games Palace and finish near "Clock Tower" in the Seaside National Park. The parade will be followed by a special concert. The concert program will start at 21: 00 p.m. near "Clock Tower" and will continue with the participation of stars.

