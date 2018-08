Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow on May 11 Baku hosts march of the "Keepers of the Fire" in regard with the First European games.

As Report was told in the European Games Operating Committee Baku-2015, a march will begin at 09:30 a.m. in front of Park Boulevard on the territory of the Seaside National Park and will end at 10:00 am near the carousel on the territory of the New Boulevard.