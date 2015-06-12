Baku hosts inauguration of House for fans at the I European Games

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ House for fans during I European Games in Baku inaugurated. Report informs, the ceremony was attended by President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov, Russian presidential aide, Vice President of ROC Igor Levitin, Russian Minister of Sport Vitaly Mutko, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo Lyubov Glebova and other guests .

"Today, cooperation in the field of sports between Azerbaijan and Russia are constantly developing", said the President at the opening of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov.

According to him, Russian and Azerbaijani sportsmen, and fans of the two countries historically have very much in common. We have a common legacy of the Soviet era, the common cultural and historical traditions ", - he stressed.

President of ROC noted that I European games in Baku is the most important sporting events of the year."Russia represented by strongest athletes in Baku including Olympic champions and world champions, so we can count on successful performance of our team", he said.