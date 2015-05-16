Baku 2015 signs TV deals in four more countries

Baku 2015 has extended its global reach after signing agreements with a further five broadcasters in four countries to show the inaugural European Games, which will take place between 12-28 June.

The latest broadcast agreements are as follows:

Ukraine – NTU, a national free-to-air public broadcaster which will offer exposure to over 16m households across the country

Georgia – Georgian Public Broadcasting, a national free-to-air broadcaster, which broadcast the London 2012 Olympic Games

Norway – TV2, a free-to-air broadcaster, which recently acquired the rights to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Israel – Baku 2015 has agreed a rights share deal between Sport 5 (The Sport Channel) and Sport 1 (Charlton), both of which are leading pay TV sports channels in the country

Commenting on these new broadcast announcements, Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “The appetite from broadcasters to screen the inaugural European Games continues to grow, and we are delighted that sport fans in Ukraine, Georgia, Norway and Israel will have the chance to watch the world-class athletes competing in Baku this summer.

“One of our aims has always been to build the brand of the European Games on a global level, and these broadcast agreements are a key strategic tool in helping us to successfully deliver that objective.

“More than 176 million households in Europe will now have access to the European Games, providing a 70% market penetration, with a minimum average broadcast of close to six hours per day.”

These latest agreements are further evidence of the global appeal of the European Games, joining broadcast partnerships already signed in the United States, Canada, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and across Europe.