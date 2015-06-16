 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Baku-2015 Games launch shooting competitions

    3 athletes will compete for the gold

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-2015 shooting competition started. 

    Report informs, at the first day of the tournament 3 sets of medals will get their owners.

    Azerbaijan will be represented by 3 athletes in shooting. They are: Alimirza Guliyev, Elvin Ismayilov and Aliya Rafikhanova. Male shooters will start competing at 10:30, and Rafikhanova will get involved into competitions at 11: 25. Competitions will be held in Baku Shooting Center.

    The shooting competition will end on June 22.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi