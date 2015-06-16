​Baku-2015 Games launch shooting competitions

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-2015 shooting competition started.

Report informs, at the first day of the tournament 3 sets of medals will get their owners.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 3 athletes in shooting. They are: Alimirza Guliyev, Elvin Ismayilov and Aliya Rafikhanova. Male shooters will start competing at 10:30, and Rafikhanova will get involved into competitions at 11: 25. Competitions will be held in Baku Shooting Center.

The shooting competition will end on June 22.