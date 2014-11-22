Baku 2015 European Games signs broadcasting agreements with five countries

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 European Games has announced that broadcasting agreements have now been signed with a further five European countries.

Deals are now in place that will see the inaugural European Games screened in Albania, Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova and Slovakia.

These deals are the latest to be signed in a succession of recent announcements that have seen Baku 2015 secure deals across Europe including in Turkey, France and Germany, as well as the Middle East, North Africa and Japan.

Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “We are delighted to now be able to confirm that the inaugural European Games will be broadcast in these five additional countries.

“It will be important for supporters around Europe to be able to follow their athletes’ achievements in Baku 2015, and this range of multi-media broadcasting deals will ensure they are able to do just that.

“I expect further announcements both within Europe and wider globally over the coming weeks to build on the 34 countries already announced.”

Mr Charlie Wijeratna, Baku 2015 Commercial Director, said: “These deals will ensure that the best of the action at Baku 2015 will be brought to passionate sports fans across the continent.

“We are confident that many more agreements will be announced very soon, which will ensure maximum coverage of the European Games all around the world.”

In Albania, the rights have been awarded to Tring Media; in Belarus, to Belarus 5; in Luxembourg, to Radio Television Luxembourg; in Moldova, to Moldova Sport TV; and in Slovakia to DIGI Sport.

Meanwhile, Baku will host the European Olympic Committees General Assembly, where senior Baku 2015 executives will provide detailed updates on preparations for the inaugural European Games to delegates, informs Report citing AzerTAg.