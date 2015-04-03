Baku 2015 European Games signs Red Bull as Official Supporter

Baku.3 April.REPORT.AZ/ Red Bull, the world’s leading manufacturer of energy drinks, with a presence in 166 countries across the world, will bring the company’s unique mix of revitalising beverages and social media expertise to the first ever European Games, Report informs.

Red Bull’s social media channels, considered as global leaders in content and social marketing, will run a number of social media activations on a regional basis from now until the Games to support Baku 2015.

Red Bull will focus their activities around a number of sports that are less well-known in Azerbaijan to help build awareness locally. These sports include Canoe Sprint, Beach Volleyball, Cycling (Road, BMX and Mountain Bike), Beach Soccer, 3x3 Basketball and Fencing. Red Bull will provide in-venue spectator entertainment, such as providing access to their range of outstanding DJs. Red Bull will also deliver entertainment for athletes in the Athletes Village.

Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “Red Bull is a globally recognised brand who will bring their distinctive style to the first ever European Games. They also boast an excellent track record of delivering successful events in Azerbaijan. They join other renowned international and Azerbaijani brands partnering and supporting this exciting addition to the sporting calendar.”

Red Bull have experience in organising and promoting events in Azerbaijan, most recently in 2014 by hosting the Thre3style world DJ championship final and the Flying Bach adaptation of Johann Sebastian Bach. Both events were the final legs of world tours and were sold out in Baku on multiple nights.