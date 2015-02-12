Baku 2015 European Games signs broadcast deals with two more European countries

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 European Games has signed broadcast deals to ensure this summer’s inaugural event will be shown in Greece and Finland.

Report informs, New Hellenic Radio, Internet and Television (NERIT), the main public service provider in Greece, will broadcast live coverage of the first European Games on a daily basis, as well as the spectacular Opening and Closing Ceremonies on their TV and online platforms.

National free-to-air Finnish broadcaster, Yle, will show the Opening and Closing Ceremonies live, as well as daily live coverage and a sports highlights package. The station will also broadcast all 800 hours of live coverage provided by host broadcaster ISB on their popular website and digital platforms.

Mr Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015, said: “It is fantastic to have signed these agreements with the national broadcasters in Greece and Finland, meaning Baku 2015 will be shown in millions more households in Europe.

“As proud sporting nations, it is wonderful to know that their supporters will be able to follow their favourite athletes in action, especially through the comprehensive digital coverage provided by both deals.”

The two agreements mean deals have now been announced to broadcast the Games in 49 countries around the world, allowing over one billion viewers worldwide to watch the event.

Mr Peter Mais, Managing Director of NERIT, said: “As the home of the ancient Olympic Games, Greece has a rich sporting history which is recognised and appreciated around the world. The first European Games is an important moment in European sport and we are very proud to be providing the coverage in our country.”

Mr Robert Portman, Manager of Sports Rights and Partners for Yle, added: “Our coverage of Baku 2015 will mean millions of sports fans across Finland will be able to follow their favourite athletes. The first European Games will be a brilliant celebration of sport in a beautiful city, and we are looking forward to 17 days of thrilling competition.”

NERIT, a member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), was formed in June 2013 after the abolition of the former Greek public service broadcaster, ERT. Yle, founded in 1926, is also an EBU member and holds the broadcasting rights for the Olympic and Olympic Winter Games in Finland.