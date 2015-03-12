“Baku 2015” European Games Operation Committee, AzTV sign agreement

Baku.12 March.REPORT.AZ/ The “Baku 2015” European games has signed an agreement with national broadcaster Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) to air coverage of this year's inaugural European Games in the host country.

Report informs, the deal will see the continental event, including live action, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and the Torch Relay, being screened on both the AzTV and Idman-Azerbaycan (Sport) channels over 17 days.

“The Baku 2015 European Games will be a defining moment in Azerbaijan's history,” Azad Rahimov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports and chief executive of Baku 2015, said.

“AzTV is a national institution for the Azerbaijani people, so it is wonderful that the whole country will be able to experience the event and support our competitors.”

“It is vitally important for the inaugural European Games to reach as many viewers in the host country of Azerbaijan as possible, and I'm delighted that we've reached an agreement with AzTV,” Simon Clegg, chief operating officer of Baku 2015, said.

AzTV chairman Arif Alishanov said he was proud to bring the first European Games to viewers across Azerbaijan.

The first ever European Games, which are expected to attract more than 6,000 athletes to compete across 20 sports, will take place in the Azerbaijani capital from June 12 to 28 this year.



