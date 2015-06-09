​Baku 2015 Envoy: "If I win, I tend to walk on the sports field with Azerbaijani and Turkey flags"

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish wrestler, World and European champion in Heavyweight Wrestling, Taha Akgul shared his thoughts on Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report informs, in his statement to local media, he said that if he wins, he will walk on the sports field with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey."

Regarding his election to the envoy post, T.Akgul said he is proud of such a choice. Stating that the wrestling is one of the major sports in Azerbaijan, wrestler said that he is aware of all the responsibility: "Azerbaijan is our brotherly country. The wrestling in this country is a major sport. For this reason, this competition is of a great importance here. In case of victory, I'll walk on the sports field with the flags of both countries. I will try to cope with the responsibilities entrusted to me with dignity".

Freestyle wrestling competitions will be held on June 17-18 at I European Games. Taha Akgul will fight as part of the Turkish national team in the weight category of 125 kg.