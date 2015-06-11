Baku 2015 Cultural Programme revealed

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ A month-long series of cultural events has been programmed to take place around the inaugural European Games. Designed to showcase the country’s rich classic and contemporary culture, some of Baku’s most iconic buildings will host the events, from the ornately beautiful State Philharmonic Hall to the Old City’s Maiden Tower, Report informs.

Slightly further afield, the likes of Bibi-Eybay Power Station exhibition space and the recently renovated Shipyard will also house exhibitions, highlighting the breadth of Baku’s cultural heritage.

The full programme for the month of June as below:

Seven Beauties

The State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre

24 June

Dating back to 1911, this imposing theatre in central Baku is one of the city’s architectural gems. It will host Seven Beauties, a ballet by Gara Garayev, the leading Azerbaijani composer of the 20th century, and one of the country’s most famous since its first performance in 1952.

Le Div4s and Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra

State Philharmonic Hall

24 June

The celebrated ensemble of Italian sopranos bring an innovative twist on classic compositions by Mozart, Puccini and many more to the glorious German Rococo building on the edge of the Old City, accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.

The Unbearable Lightness of BeingThe Yay Gallery

11 June to 31 August

The country’s foremost contemporary gallery brings together the work of four artists from the Middle East and North America, including a specially commissioned work by Roberto Lopardo, Mapping Baku.

The Concert of AshugsHeydar Aliyev Palace

25 June

The magnificent Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted countless concerts in the centre of Baku since opening in 1976. The Ashugs – minstrels who travel around Azerbaijan, Iran and the surrounding region, will present their folk songs along with the Honoured Artists of Azerbaijan.

Mugham ConcertsInternational Mugham Centre

11, 17, 22 June

Mugham is a traditional Azerbaijani music, and its home is this concert hall in central Baku designed around the Tar musical instrument. Famous names from the world of mugham will perform at three different concerts throughout June.