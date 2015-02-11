Baku 2015 commercial director joins Premier League Aston Villa

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 commercial director Charlie Wijeratna has been appointed chief commercial officer for English Premier League football club Aston Villa, meaning he is set to miss the final stages of preparations for the inaugural European Games, Report informs citing Inside the Games.

Wijeratna, who previously played a role in London's successful bid for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games before working at another Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur, has worked for Baku 2015 since January last year.

He is expected to work for Baku 2015 for another two months before officially leaving. In that time, he has been responsible for 14 sponsorship deals and announced broadcasting rights deals covering 47 countries.

Several key nations however, including Great Britain, are still to confirm such deals with the Games due to open in the Azerbaijani capital on June 12.







