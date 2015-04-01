Baku-2015 became an official sponsor of Great Marathon, Thessaloniki

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ First European Games in Baku (Baku-2015) became an official sponsor of the 10th annual Alexander The Great Marathon in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Report informs citing the website of the marathon, Baku-2015 is included in the list of the official sponsors of the marathon.

Marathon will be held on April 5.The competition will be attended by 19,000 runners, which would be a record for this race.

Famous runners around the world as well as amateur runners annually participate in this marathon.

The marathon starts in the town of Pella, the birthplace of Alexander Makendonsky and ends in Thessaloniki.In 2010, the marathon received a bronze status by the International Athletics Federation.