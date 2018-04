Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Badminton matches continue in Baku 2015 I European Games. Report informs, today Azerbaijan will be represented in men's single and double matches.

At 09: 40 Kenan Rzayev will meet Samuel Kali from Malta. The match will start at 20:00.

K, Rzayev and Orhan Galandarov duet will compete with French Bastian Kersaudi and Gaetan Mittelheisser duet.

Badminton competition will be held on June 28.