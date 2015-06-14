 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani triathlete: This medal is the most important thing got today

    I was purposefully preparing for the I European games for two years

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani triathlete: "This medal is the most important thing I got today."

    Report informs it was said by Azeri athlete Rostislav Pevtsov, who won the bronze medal in triathlon today.

    "When I won the medal I felt pride and joy. The coach was very happy and gave me a hug", R. Pevtsov told the reporters.

    Triathlete noted that he was purposefully preparing for I European games for two years

    R. Pevtsov said, he was at the opening of the Games, and struck by the reigning atmosphere there: "I went to opening and charged of positive energy from the audience.In fact, it's amazing, when you go out, and the whole stadium shouting "Azerbaijan". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi