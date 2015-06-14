Azerbaijani triathlete: This medal is the most important thing got today

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani triathlete: "This medal is the most important thing I got today."

Report informs it was said by Azeri athlete Rostislav Pevtsov, who won the bronze medal in triathlon today.

"When I won the medal I felt pride and joy. The coach was very happy and gave me a hug", R. Pevtsov told the reporters.

Triathlete noted that he was purposefully preparing for I European games for two years

R. Pevtsov said, he was at the opening of the Games, and struck by the reigning atmosphere there: "I went to opening and charged of positive energy from the audience.In fact, it's amazing, when you go out, and the whole stadium shouting "Azerbaijan".