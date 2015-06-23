Azerbaijani swimmers competed at Baku-2015

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani athletes completed their performances at the swimming competitions Baku-2015.

Report informs, Anna Manchenkova was unsuccessful. Overcoming the distance in in 1 minute 03.15 seconds, she came 63rd and couldn't pass to the semifinal. There were 64 participants in the swimming competition. Alsu Bayramova and Yuliya Stetsyuk also showed bad results. A.Bayramova swam 200 m butterfly in 2 minutes 24.36 seconds and ranked 22 (among 25 participants), Y. Stetsyuk swam 200 m breaststroke in 2 minutes 30.06 seconds and came 33 (among 34 participants). by Kamran Jafarov and Murat Ayhan represented Azerbaijan in men's 50 m butterfly.

Kamran Jafarov overcame the distance in 27.17 seconds, Murat Ayhan in 28.75 seconds. Both athletes occupied the last places among 61 participants. Ivan Andrianov swam 50 m butterfly in 25.14 seconds, came 27th and failed to enter the semi-finals. Grigoriy Kalminsky swam 100 m breaststroke.

representative of Azerbaijan came in 59.79 seconds and was the 45th among 50 participants.

***

Swimming competitions of Baku-2015 started today.

Report informs, Azerbaijan is represented by 8 swimmers. Swimming will last 5 days. Totally, 42 sets of medals are prepared for the winners.