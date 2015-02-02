List of Azerbaijani acrobats to participate in the I European games revealed

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ List of Azerbaijani acrobats to participate in the I European Baku-2015 games revealed.

Report was told by the head coach of our team Irada Gurbanova.

According to her, at the I European games 5 athletes will represent Azerbaijan, two of whom will act as a pair, and three girls - in the group.

I.Gurbanova noted that the competition in doubles presentation we will be presented by the legionnaires, because local acrobats injured.Ulyana Dyakova and Anatoliy Leonov, and Aynur Huseynova, Narmin Ramazanova and Lala Huseynova in the women's group will perform in a mixed pair.

According to the Irada Gurbanova, they really want to win medals: "I can not say how many medals we will win. I know what our gymnasts can perform and wait medals from both the group and mixed couples.

"I don't even want to think that we can't win. We must gain at least one medal.I said that to the guys.Our athletes are very hard preparing for a competition.We train from morning till night", she added.

The I European games competitions in acrobatics will be on June 17, 19 and 20.