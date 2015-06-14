 Top
    ​Azerbaijani skier passed to the final

    Inna Osypenko-Radomskaya came second by reaching the finish line in 1 minute 48.028 seconds

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Semi-finals of Baku-2015 started. 

    Report informs, Azerbaijani skier Inna Osypenko-Radomskaya came second by reaching the finish line in 1 minute 48.028 seconds. 

    Osipenko-Radomskaya passed to the final. 

    The final race will be held on June 16, at 11: 06. She will compete with Teresa Portela (Portugal), Nikolina Moldovan (Serbia), Volga Khudzenko (Belarus), Evelina Vojnarovska (Poland), Danuta Kozak(Hungary), Rachel Coutorn (Great Britain), Yvonne Suring (Austria) and Spela Ponomarenko Yanic (Slovenia).

