​Azerbaijani skier passed to the final

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Semi-finals of Baku-2015 started.
Report informs, Azerbaijani skier Inna Osypenko-Radomskaya came second by reaching the finish line in 1 minute 48.028 seconds.
Osipenko-Radomskaya passed to the final.
The final race will be held on June 16, at 11: 06. She will compete with Teresa Portela (Portugal), Nikolina Moldovan (Serbia), Volga Khudzenko (Belarus), Evelina Vojnarovska (Poland), Danuta Kozak(Hungary), Rachel Coutorn (Great Britain), Yvonne Suring (Austria) and Spela Ponomarenko Yanic (Slovenia).
