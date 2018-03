Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Valentin Demyanenko, an Azerbaijani representative in rowing at the First European Games, reached directly the final.

Report informs, in men's single canoe race, the athlete overcame 200- meter distance in 38,978 seconds.

In overall stage, he got the best result. Along with Demyanenko, the athletes from Hungary and Portugal also reached the-final.

The final stage of 200-meter single canoe race will be held tomorrow.