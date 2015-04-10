Azerbaijani President: Preparation for I European games in a high level

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ In his closing speech at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by the President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the socio-economic development of the first quarter of 2015 and upcoming goals, the President raised the issue of preparation for the I European games.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said, preparations for the I European games continue at a high level, some sports facilities are ready for exploitation. According to the President, besides the village of athletes, a media village also established.

In parallel, in the capital works on the improvement and creation of boulevard band.