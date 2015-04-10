 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President: Preparation for I European games in a high level

    The President says, some sports facilities are ready for exploitation

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ In his closing speech at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by the President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the socio-economic development of the first quarter of 2015 and upcoming goals, the President raised the issue of preparation for the I European games.

    Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said, preparations for the I European games continue at a high level, some sports facilities are ready for exploitation. According to the President, besides the village of athletes, a media village also established.

    In parallel, in the capital works on the improvement and creation of boulevard band.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi