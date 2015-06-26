Azerbaijani paralympic judokas reach finals at Baku 2015 - UPDATED

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Paralympics judoist Ilham Zekiyev reached the final at Baku 2015 the First European Games. Report informs, competing in +90 kg category, Paralympics champion defeated Greek Klimis Papakhristos with ippons.

The opponent will be Ukrainian Alexander Pominov in the competition for a gold medal. A.Pominov won over Azerbaijani Paralympics judoist Zakir Muslumov in the semi-final. For a bronze medal, Z.Muslumov will meet with Greek Klimis Papakhristos.

*** 16:29

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Paralympics judoka Sabina Abdullayeva rose to the final at Baku 2015 the First European Games. Report informs, 19-year-old athlete defeated Ukrainian Natalia Nikolaychuk in the semi-final of the 57 kg category, with vaza-ari and yuko points.

Her opponent in the final will be Ukrainian Inna Chernyak.

*** 16:06

Today, Azerbaijani 8 judoists will compete at Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report informs, 3 of them are men while 5 are women athletes.

Rustam Orujov will compete in the men's 73 kg category. He will start the race in 1/16 final stage. His rival will be the winner of the match between German Christofer Voelk and Czech judoka Jaromir Jezek.

In women's 63 kg category, Khanim Ismayilova will meet with Macedonian Katherine Nicolas in 1/16 final stage.

In 70 kg category, Valida Mirzazade will try to succeed over her first opponent Belgian Roxane Taeymans.

Azerbaijani Paralympics judoists will also compete today. In men's visually impaired, Ilham Zekiyev and Zakir Mislimov while in women's Sabina Abdullayeva will participate in the competition.

In +90 kg category, I.Zakiyev will compete directly in the semi-final stage.

In the women's competition, Sabina Abdullayeva will start the fight in 1/4 final. In 57 kg category, her opponent will be Maria Monica Merenciano Herrero.