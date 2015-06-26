​Azerbaijani judoists compete at Baku 2015- LIVE

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ 8 Azerbaijani judoists join the competitions of the 1st European Games Baku-2015. Report informs, there are 3 men and 5 women.

Rustam Orujov (men's 73 kg), Khanym Ismailova (women's 63 kg) Nuriyya Akhundova, Valida Mirzazade (70 kg) will fight for the victory.

Paralympics judo competition will start in Azerbaijan today. Ilham Zakiyev and Zakir Muslimov will wrestle in the group for visually impaired people among men, Sabina Abdullayeva will participate in women's competitions.