Azerbaijani gold medalist: Thanks God, I reached my goal

"Thanks God, I have reached my goal, I have seen the fruits of training and I was able to win one of the gold medals for Azerbaijan."

Aykhan Taghizade, a gold medalist in taekwando at the I European Games, said to journalists. He expressed gratitude to the President Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of Karate Federation.

"Victory is very sweet feeling. My goal is to repeat the same success in the next matches," A.Taghizade said.