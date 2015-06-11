Azerbaijani flag presented to judaist Elmar Gasimov

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of the Azerbaijani flag to the standard-bearer of "Baku 2015" First European Games was held at the National Olympic Committee. Report informs, the Olympic champions, Nazim Huseynov, Namig Abdullayev and Farid Mansurov, made a speech and recalled the honor of carrying the Azerbaijani flag in the Summer Olympic Games.

After the speeches of Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, as well as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Ismayil Ismayilov, the name of the standard-bearer was announced. The standard-bearer is the gold medalist of all the competitions held in 2015 in judo Elmar Gasimov. He was presented the Azerbaijani flag under the national anthem. E.Gasimov was carrying the flag to Athletes Village.

The standard-bearer of the Azerbaijani national team will be carrying the flag at the Opening Ceremony of the First European Games to be held in the Olympic Stadium on June 12.