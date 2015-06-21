Azerbaijani boxer: "My father prepared me for fights so I won"

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "This victory seems like a miracle to me. The fight was tough both physically and psychologically.

Report informs Yana Alekseyevna who represented Azerbaijan in "Baku 2015" the First European Games said today.

According to her, the reason why the fight was difficult is that in previous fights she was defeated. "Therefore, this is a miracle to me. I remember the first time when I lost the fight, I couldn't move my head up. But this time, my father, who is also my coach prepared me in such a way that I won.

After that, I'm ready to win. We are ready to do everything for Azerbaijan, to raise national flag. I could hear the sound of the other members of the team from podium. The first time I see so many fans cheering me.They and audience were rooting for me, so that every time i heard the sound it gave me strength.After each round i was tired.

However, the fans were chanting again, I wanted to strive forward."