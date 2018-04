Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani team in the women's 3x3 basketball holds their next match at Baku 2015 the First European Games.

Report informs, the rival is the team of Andorra.

Competing in Group A, Azerbaijani team was defeated by Switzerland's team in the first round - 11:15. At present, the organizing country ranked the 3rd.