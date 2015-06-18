Azerbaijan ranked 6th women's road cycling

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-2015 women's road cycling completed. Report informs, Yelena Pavluhina, who represented Azerbaijan ranked 6th. She reached the finish line in 33 minutes, 57.45 seconds. Gold and bronze medals went to representatives of Netherlands Ellen van Dike (32: 26.87) and Annemiek van Vlöten (33: 33.56), while Ukraine's representative Ganna Solovey won silver medal (33: 03.37).

The Baku-2015 road cycling competition starts today. Report informs, firstly, participants will compete in the individual race (time-trial).

Two representatives of the Azerbaijani national team also join the competition, which will be held in the Bilgah village. Women's 25 km race competition started at 10:00. Elena Pavlyuhina represents Azerbaijan. She is one of 29 participants. She will start at 10:15.

The men's competition at 52 km distance will start at 13:00. 40 athletes are participating there.

Azerbaijan in this competition is represented by Elchin Asadov, who will start race at 14:22.