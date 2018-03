Bakı. 26 İyun. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani boxer Elvin Mamishzade has emerged victorious in the men`s boxing fly (52kg) weight category, adding 16th gold to the host nation`s medal tally at the first European Games.

He secured the title after defeating Italian Vincenzo Picardi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and family members watched the final bout.