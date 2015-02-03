Minister of Sports: Tension on frontline is not related to European Games

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The tension on the contact line and border between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops is not related to the European Games, it cannot be. Because all military operations should be stopped during the Games," Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said, Report informs.

The minister said that he did not want the shooting to be on the frontline: "If the neighboring country causes this problem for any of reasons, I cannot associate it with the Games. This is their aggressive policy. It is for directing public opinion to different way."