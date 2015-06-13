​Azad Rahimov: No incident happened between Russian and Ukrainian athletes

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ "No incident happened between Russian and Ukrainian athletes". Report informs, this was stated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Azad Rahimov at the press conference over the European Olympic Games opening ceremony.

He stressed that the athletes, whose names were among the "conflicting sportsmen" don't even know about this incident: "I am very sorry that this wrong information was spread in media. We conducted an investigation. We talked with Russian and Ukrainian athletes, and they frankly admitted that there had not been any incident. However, we will investigate this case up to the end, we are also interested in revealing the problem and its causes. "