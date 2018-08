Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Another Azerbaijani athlete advanced to semifinals in canoeing at I European Games.

Report informs, she is Inna Osipenko-Rodomskaya. I. Osipenko-Rodomskaya completed the distance of 500 meters in 1 minute 51,221 seconds.

In addition to her Taras Matveichuk duo Sergei Bezugly and Alexei Kupin advanced to semifinals.