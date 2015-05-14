Ambassador: Romania will be represented with 200 athletes in Baku 2015 I European Games

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ About 200 athletes from Romania will take part in the first Olympic Games to be held in Azerbaijan on June 12-28.

Report was told by Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Daniel Cristian Ciobanu.

According to him, along with the athletes, leadership of the National Olympic Committee of Romania will arrive in Baku.

The ambassador also said that to participate in the opening ceremony of the games arrival of the Romanian delegation at the highest level scheduled.

Speaking about the expectations from these Games, D.C.Chobanu said that Romania expects to win medals in gymnastics, rowing and cycling.