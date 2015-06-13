​Alexander Karelin: Azerbaijani wrestlers will try to win more medals

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Hosting of European Games Baku-2015 is a bold experience. Report informs citing Russian media, this was stated by the triple Olympic champion in the Greco-Roman wrestling Alexander Karelin.

"I hope they will be more successful and perform even better. These Games are held for the first time in history. Therefore, a lot of expectations and risk are not excluded," he said.

Karelin stated that the competition will not be easy for Russian masters here:"Azerbaijan has repeatedly won and has a tradition to always win this type of wrestling as it is very popular in the country. Azerbaijani wrestlers will try to win more medals. They won the World Cup held in Iran and demonstrated their potential. Therefore, this competition will be difficult for Russians. But we have to think about Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and the selection for the Games. "