About 300 athletes from Italy to participate in First European games in Baku

Baku.12 March.REPORT.AZ/ 'About 300 athletes from Italy to participate in First European games 'Baku-2015'. Report informs, the Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo said in his interview to Report news agency.

The Ambassador states, 'Italy will be one of the three strongest national teams'.

'I believe this will be a very important opportunity for Azerbaijan to show to the rest of Europe and rest of the world the great achievements of this country, its progressive nature, development and also its traditions, its culture, the beautiful city of Baku', Italian Ambassador added.

The first-ever European Games will be held in Baku from 12 to 28 June. During the competition will be played 253 sets of medals in 20 sports. It is expected that the competition will be attended by more than six thousand athletes from all over the continent.