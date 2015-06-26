6 Azerbaijani boxers passed to the final - LIVE

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani boxers passed to the final of Baku-2015. Report informs, one of them is Abdulkadir Abdullayev (91 kg weight). 27-year-old athlete defeated the Russian sportsman Sadam Magomedov with 2:1 the semi-final. His opponent will be Gevorg Manukyan (Ukraine)in the final. Yana Alekseyevna (60 kg) won the bronze medal, Albert Salimov (60 kg), Parviz Bagirov (69 kg) and Khaybula Musalov (75 kg) reached the final. Elvin Mamishzade (52 kg) and Kollazo Sotomayor (64 kg) reached the final.

