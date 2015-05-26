25 athletes from Armenia will arrive in Baku on European Games

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ 25 athletes from Armenia will arrive in Baku to participate in the I European Games on June 12-28.

Report informs referring to "Azatutyun" it was said today by secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Hrachya Rostomyan.

Armenian sportsmen to participate in competitions in six sports.

According to him, wrestlers - Olympic silver medalist Arsen Julfalakyan and bronze medalist Artur Aleksanyan will not participate in the I European Games.Rostomyan said that this decision was made by the athletes themselves.

Hrachya Rostomyan also noted that the issues of security of Armenian athletes in Baku has settled.

"At the moment, there are no security concerns or problems", said secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia.