2 Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to join Baku-2015 - LIVE

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku-2015 taekwondo competition started. Report informs, fights of 2 weight categories will be held on the first day of competition.

Female athletes will compete in 49 kg category, male athletes - in 58 kg category. Patiman Abakarova represents Azerbaijan in 49 kg category. Her first opponent is Russian athlete Aleksandra Luchagina. The fight will start at 10: 30.

Mahammad Mammadov will fight with a representative of Israel Gili Haimovitsi in 58 kg.

The taekwondo competitions will last 4 days and 8 sets of medals will be given.