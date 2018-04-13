Working Group on preparation of consolidated 2017 EIT report holds first meeting

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Working Group on preparation of consolidated 2017 Extractive Industries Transparency (EIT) report (consisting of representatives of EIT Commission, civil society and extractive companies operating in Azerbaijan) held its first meeting on April 13, 2018 at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the SOFAZ press service.

During the meeting, the Working Group members reviewed the proposals of independent and qualified auditor companies that have participated at the Request for Proposals on the procurement of the service on preparation of consolidated EIT report covering 2017, including reconciliation and analysis of the reports to be submitted by the EIT Commission and foreign and local extractive companies and decided to prepare an opinion to submit to the Commission.

The meeting participants also discussed improvements for appropriate report forms, Terms of Reference on EIT Mainstreaming.