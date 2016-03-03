​Vice-President of European Commission: Southern Gas Corridor may be built ahead of schedule

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Southern Gas Corridor project is implemented in accordance with the schedule and may probably be completed a little earlier than expected, Report informs citing Prime, it was declared by European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič on the press conference in Brussels.

The Southern Gas Corridor involves construction of gas pipelines TANAP-TAP from Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz through Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Albania to the south of Italy by 2019.

"The Southern Gas Corridor project is implemented in accordance with the schedule and may probably be completed a little earlier than expected " - Maroš Šefčovič said, without giving details. At the same time, he recalled that according to the plans, "Europe will start receiving Caspian gas in 2020".

"At the current price situation, delay in implementing such a project is simply unacceptable from the point of view of potential growth of project cost. So, there is absolute determination to ensure completion of constructing the Southern Gas Corridor in time", - said Šefčovič.

"This is a very strategic region which includes Iraq, Iran as well as Turkmenistan, which, as far as I remember, would like to be able to export gas in the direction of Europe, and we are working with them on how this may be done", - said Vice-President of the European Commission.