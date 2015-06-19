Vahid Alekperov predicts oil prices to be 60-65 USD by the end of 2015

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Lukoil CEO Vahid Alekperov expects oil prices from 60 to 65 dollars per barrel to the end of 2015, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"I think by the end of the year the price will range from 60 to 65 USD", V.Alekperov told the reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Earlier, he said that international oil prices remain at 60-70 dollars per barrel in the medium term up to three years.