US oil production to overtake Russia in 2019

Report informs referring to Gazeta.ru, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of U.S. Department of Energy made a forecast.

According to EIA, an average daily oil output in 2017 will reach 9.2 million barrels. In 2018 this figure will rise to 10 million bbl / day surpassing average production record of 1970 (9.8 million bbl / day). Daily oil output in USA was 9.8 million bbl / day last week which is considered a new record.

In 2018 U.S. is expected to overtake Saudi Arabia in oil production. Saudi Arabia produced 9.97 million bbl / day in November. Experts said if oil price remains closer to the current level production in U.S. will surpass Russia by 2019. Oil output in Russia was 11.1 million bbl / day in November. According to the report of OPEC released yesterday, US oil output is predicted to increase by 1.05 million bbl / day in 2018.