US officials visit Baker Hughes facility in Azerbaijan

US Charge d'Affaires to Azerbaijan Amy Carlon, State Department Senior Advisor Rebecca Neff, and US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Country Manager Sara Leming toured the Baker Hughes company facility, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said on X, Report informs.

"They met Country Director Yanis Levzhinskiy and the company's executive team to discuss the important role of American companies like Baker Hughes in supporting Azerbaijan's energy sector. Baker Hughes employs 300 people in Azerbaijan and is a major supplier of equipment, services, and technology to the energy and industrial sectors," reads the statement.