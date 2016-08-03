 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ukraine keen to ship oil from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

    For this purpose, UkrTransNafta to sign oil shipment contracts with both countries

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine plans to sign contracts by the end of the year to ship up to 2 million metric tons of crude oil from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to Europe, Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, the state oil shipper "UkrTransNafta" said.

    In a letter to the government, "UkrTransNafta" asked to ease some of earlier restrictions to enable shipments of Azeri and Kazakh crude via the Odessa-Brody oil pipeline, which is currently mostly filled with Russia’s Urals.

    "UkrTransNafta" is the only national operator, which transports oil to processing enterprises in Ukraine and carries out transit to Central and Eastern European countries.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi