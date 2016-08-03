Ukraine keen to ship oil from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine plans to sign contracts by the end of the year to ship up to 2 million metric tons of crude oil from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to Europe, Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, the state oil shipper "UkrTransNafta" said.

In a letter to the government, "UkrTransNafta" asked to ease some of earlier restrictions to enable shipments of Azeri and Kazakh crude via the Odessa-Brody oil pipeline, which is currently mostly filled with Russia’s Urals.

"UkrTransNafta" is the only national operator, which transports oil to processing enterprises in Ukraine and carries out transit to Central and Eastern European countries.