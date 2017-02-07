Ukraine imported from Azerbaijan oil products worth $14 mln in January

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine has imported 53,99 thousand tons of oil worth 24.488 million USD in January.

Report informs citing the Interfax-Ukraine, 13.843 mln USD of total funds (56.5%) accounted for imports from Azerbaijan.

Last month, Ukraine imported oil worth 9.516 mln USD from Kazakhstan, 656,000 USD from Romania, 474,000 USD from other countries.

At the same time, Ukraine imported 565.6 thousand tons of oil products in January. Cost of imported oil products amounted to 281.8 mln USD. Ukraine bought oil products worth 124.4 mln USD from Belarus, 93.2 mln USD from Russia, 22.2 mln USD from Greece. and 42.1 mln USD from other countries.