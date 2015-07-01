 Top
    "Turkish Stream" project postponed

    Turkey and Russia cann't agree on gas price

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The agreement on the project "Turkish Stream" postponed up to October, because the parties failed to reach agreement on the price of the gas, delivered from Russia to Turkey.

    Report informs referring to Bloomberg, the Russian Gazprom and Turkish BOTAŞ company could not agree on the price of gas for six months, and as a result the construction of the project worth 15 bln dollars, was postponed.

    Today Turkey is the second largest importer of Russian gas to 10 billion dollars a year. According to Bloomberg, if the parties agree on a price, the signing of the agreement will take place late this year. As expected, capacity of the pipeline will be 63 billion cubic meters per year.

