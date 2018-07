Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey ratified the memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan on the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project (TANAP). The project envisages transporting Caspian gas through Turkey up to the country's border with Europe.

Report informs referring to “TRT Haber”, the pipeline's initial capacity is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters per year. About six billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered to Turkey.

It is planned to commission the TANAP pipeline in 2018.

The memorandum was signed between two countries in May of 2014.