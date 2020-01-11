Trump: Washington may take control of new oil fields in Syria

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that Washington could take control of other oil fields in Syria, in addition to the one in the north-east of the country. Report informs.

He also noted that the withdrawal of American troops from the area of the Turkish Operation Peace Spring while maintaining control of oil fields is his merit.

“I left the troops in Syria to take control of the oil ... There is exactly enough force left to keep the control of oil”, - Trump said.

When asked why the US should not appropriate these stocks, Trump replied that it might happen.

“I don’t know; maybe we should take them,” the American president stated.