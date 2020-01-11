 Top

Trump: Washington may take control of new oil fields in Syria

Trump: Washington may take control of new oil fields in Syria 9
“I don’t know; maybe we should take them,” the American president stated.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that Washington could take control of other oil fields in Syria, in addition to the one in the north-east of the country. Report informs.

He also noted that the withdrawal of American troops from the area of the Turkish Operation Peace Spring while maintaining control of oil fields is his merit.

“I left the troops in Syria to take control of the oil ... There is exactly enough force left to keep the control of oil”, - Trump said.

When asked why the US should not appropriate these stocks, Trump replied that it might happen.

“I don’t know; maybe we should take them,” the American president stated.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!