Total oil production from ACG fields announced

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Since the beginning of the development to the present day as a whole 404.1 mln tons of oil produced in the block of fields "Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli" (ACG) in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, the first vice-president of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

K.Yusifzadeh noted that of which 224 mln tons accounted for Azeri profit oil: "The volume of profit oil is growing from year to year. In 2016, the volume of Azeri profit oil to reach 60% "

SOCAR representative said that to date 300 mln tons of oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.